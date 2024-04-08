ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target Raised to $51.00

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHX. Piper Sandler lowered ChampionX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $67,592,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,615,000 after buying an additional 2,222,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,238,000 after buying an additional 1,193,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after buying an additional 988,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after buying an additional 793,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

