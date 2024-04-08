Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR)

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allurion Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on Allurion Technologies
Allurion Technologies Stock Down 21.1 %
Institutional Trading of Allurion Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Allurion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Allurion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Allurion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allurion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Allurion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,868,000. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.
Allurion Technologies Company Profile
Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon) and offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Allurion Technologies
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Allurion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allurion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.