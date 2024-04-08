Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.47

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.47 and last traded at C$12.46, with a volume of 142742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently -234.62%.

In other news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

