Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 220,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $529,389,000 after purchasing an additional 71,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNG traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $156.38. 1,353,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.61. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.78.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

