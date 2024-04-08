Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Chesapeake Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.56.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $91.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.65.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

