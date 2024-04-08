Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 0.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $156.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Chevron traded as low as $160.33 and last traded at $161.17. 1,418,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,601,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.60.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.24. The stock has a market cap of $299.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

