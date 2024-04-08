Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $3,366.00 by Analysts at Argus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Argus from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,602.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,905.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,697.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,316.87. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,664.71 and a twelve month high of $3,023.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

