Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Receives $190.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.40.

Several research firms have commented on CHRD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America cut Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $184.66 on Wednesday. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.91.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $964.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

