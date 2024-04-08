Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Set at C$3.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 target price on Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHR. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.19.
Chorus Aviation Trading Down 1.0 %
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2377049 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Chorus Aviation
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.
