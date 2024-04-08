Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson owned approximately 0.06% of Cinemark worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

Cinemark Stock Down 0.4 %

Cinemark stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 820,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

