Citigroup Boosts Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $708.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $635.00 to $708.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $577.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM opened at $619.41 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $332.13 and a 12-month high of $622.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $570.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $22,282,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

