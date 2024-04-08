Citigroup Boosts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $127.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PHM. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.47.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.50 and its 200 day moving average is $95.88. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $121.07.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

