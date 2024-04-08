Citigroup Increases Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $135.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $117.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.20.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:APH opened at $117.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average of $96.63. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $119.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

