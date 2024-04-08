Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0603 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ remained flat at $6.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. 30,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,052. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $6.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 390,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,668.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 6,025.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

