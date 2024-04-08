CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Lifted by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $610,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CME Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,103 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after purchasing an additional 925,939 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,218,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,771,000 after buying an additional 577,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 992.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 623,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,508,000 after buying an additional 566,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.75. 1,885,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,950. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.21. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

