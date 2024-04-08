Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCPFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Cocrystal Pharma Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.20% of Cocrystal Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cocrystal Pharma

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

