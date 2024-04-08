Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.82.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Trading Down 2.9 %

Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.73. 10,611,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,058,665. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.85.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 621,717 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.