Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,977,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 6,945,061 shares.The stock last traded at $4.57 and had previously closed at $4.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDE. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 621,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

