Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.
Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $11.51 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.
In other Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,501.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
