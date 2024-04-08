Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $11.51 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,501.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

