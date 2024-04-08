Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned 4.47% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $13,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA XCEM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.39. 87,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

