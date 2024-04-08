CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.27.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COMM. StockNews.com lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, Director L William Krause purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $91,107.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,209 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $142,995,000 after buying an additional 195,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,479,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,777,000 after buying an additional 1,033,406 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,071,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,862,000 after buying an additional 3,911,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,400,000 after buying an additional 3,056,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

COMM stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. CommScope has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $246.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.98.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

