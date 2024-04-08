Comparing Sow Good (SOWG) & Its Competitors

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sow Good to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sow Good and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Sow Good Competitors 318 1291 1482 30 2.39

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 21.42%. Given Sow Good’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 84.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sow Good and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -26.33 Sow Good Competitors $7.83 billion $711.96 million 4.48

Sow Good’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% Sow Good Competitors -27.43% -26.47% -6.91%

Summary

Sow Good rivals beat Sow Good on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

