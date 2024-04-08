COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $210,243.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $230,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,010,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,933,219.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,895,486.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,656. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 88,244 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 540.7% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 338,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 285,890 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMPS opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $588.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.48.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). Research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

