Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.62. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $30.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,688,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 189.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 231,416 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 328,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 508,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 183,890 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 176,033 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

