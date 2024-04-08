Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 2,100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $205.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,905,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,308,863. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.21 and its 200-day moving average is $189.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

