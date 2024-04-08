Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 624,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,951,000. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,840,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:CGDG traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 49,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,789. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.91.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.