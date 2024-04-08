Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $350.00. The stock had a trading volume of 297,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

