Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,048,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,393,000 after buying an additional 447,824 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 356,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,332,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 233,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,162,000.

NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.36. 216,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,108. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.80. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

