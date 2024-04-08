Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,946,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,627. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $216.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.95.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

