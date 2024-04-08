Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 5,174 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.28. 3,109,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.20.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

