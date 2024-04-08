Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $2.20 Million Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 333,766 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 122,128 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,128,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 331,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 173,397 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 325,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 272,995 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGMS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,217. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.32.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

