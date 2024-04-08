Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes $4.18 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,248 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

