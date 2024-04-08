Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 352,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.44. 9,047,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

