Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after purchasing an additional 135,766 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 49,642 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,779,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,348. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

