Conflux Hits 24 Hour Volume of $68.37 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $68.37 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,822.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.89 or 0.00956379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.31 or 0.00145227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00049547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00187375 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00048339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.86 or 0.00140429 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,988,063,210 coins and its circulating supply is 3,850,590,154 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,987,859,304.39 with 3,850,359,291.16 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.35296265 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $39,873,943.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

