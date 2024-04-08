Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Busey Bank

Busey Bank lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.66. 479,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,383. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.48. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

