Contact Gold (CVE:C) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.04

Contact Gold Corp. (CVE:C – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 49660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Contact Gold Trading Up 16.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Contact Gold

Contact Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It principally holds interests in the Green Springs Property that comprises 261 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 18 square kilometers located in White Pine County, Nevada; and the Pony Creek Property, which includes 792 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 82 square kilometers situated in Elko County, Nevada.

