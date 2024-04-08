Contrasting Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) & Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW)

Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Crypto and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Crypto alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crypto N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services -54.30% 13.06% 5.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crypto 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity National Information Services 0 6 9 1 2.69

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Crypto and Fidelity National Information Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus price target of $70.73, indicating a potential downside of 3.44%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than Crypto.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crypto and Fidelity National Information Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crypto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Information Services $9.82 billion 4.29 -$6.65 billion ($11.24) -6.50

Crypto has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fidelity National Information Services.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Crypto on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crypto

(Get Free Report)

The Crypto Company, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Malibu, California.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. It also offers trading and asset, lending, leveraged and syndicated loan markets, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.