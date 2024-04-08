Contrasting Lavoro (LVRO) & The Competition

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural Inputs” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lavoro to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Lavoro has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro’s rivals have a beta of 0.62, suggesting that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lavoro and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $1.79 billion -$50.50 million -6.08 Lavoro Competitors $2.44 billion $102.87 million 35.62

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lavoro’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lavoro. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

2.5% of Lavoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of shares of all “Agricultural Inputs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of shares of all “Agricultural Inputs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lavoro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro -5.99% -6.44% -1.45% Lavoro Competitors -26.66% -11.02% -5.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lavoro and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lavoro Competitors 168 449 467 30 2.32

Lavoro currently has a consensus target price of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 81.77%. As a group, “Agricultural Inputs” companies have a potential upside of 35.08%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lavoro is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Lavoro rivals beat Lavoro on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

