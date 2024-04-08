Contrasting Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 2 9 13 0 2.46 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rivian Automotive and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $19.87, indicating a potential upside of 96.73%. Given Rivian Automotive’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $4.43 billion 2.23 -$5.43 billion ($5.74) -1.76 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$602.24 million ($128.95) 0.00

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -122.51% -45.97% -29.56% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -136.74% -60.49%

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name. It provides consumer services, such as digital financing and leasing, telematics-based insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, software services, and charging solutions. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and operates the Rivian Adventure Network Direct Current fast chargers, and offers access to Combined Charging Standard, as well as FleetOS, a proprietary, end-to-end centralized fleet management subscription platform. Further, it offers Rivian Commercial Van platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

