Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 63.80 ($0.80), with a volume of 1600308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.40 ($0.80).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.55. The company has a market cap of £491.90 million, a PE ratio of 580.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

In other Cordiant Digital Infrastructure news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page purchased 15,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £9,955.40 ($12,497.36). Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

