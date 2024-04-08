CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Wedbush

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CXW. StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of CXW stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.79. 92,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,866. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.62 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,992,230.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

