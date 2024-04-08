Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Given New $376.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Corpay Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CPAY opened at $306.20 on Thursday. Corpay has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Corpay alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corpay

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corpay stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Corpay Inc (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corpay

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc is a global commercial payments solution provider. Through its portfolio of brands, FLEETCOR helps companies automate, secure, digitize and control payments to, or on behalf of, their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.