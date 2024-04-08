Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.57

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.57 and last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 2669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 159.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 81,837 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter worth $6,444,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 2nd quarter worth $2,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.