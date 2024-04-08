Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $152.80 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.42 billion and $152.80 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $11.30 or 0.00015756 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00069538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00024834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

