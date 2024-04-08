COSOL Limited (COS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

COSOL Limited (ASX:COS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06.

COSOL Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services in Australia. It utilizes proprietary software and services to deliver solutions for clients operating in asset-intensive industries with a focus on resource and capital-intensive enterprise asset management and infrastructure-focused systems.

