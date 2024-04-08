Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.5% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.36.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $712.68. 741,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,541. The company has a 50 day moving average of $728.42 and a 200 day moving average of $650.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $476.75 and a fifty-two week high of $787.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.