CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $29.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 95.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 65,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

