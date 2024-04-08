Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $95.81. 117,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,463. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.83. Natera has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $98.82.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $311.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $133,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,965,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,958 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $133,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,550 shares in the company, valued at $11,965,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,468,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,685,736.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 366,477 shares of company stock valued at $28,552,682. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,280,000 after acquiring an additional 588,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Natera by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,556,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,388,000 after acquiring an additional 67,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Natera by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Natera by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in Natera by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,003,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 103,668 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

