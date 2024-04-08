Cronos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.03 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.99 billion and approximately $16.03 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cronos has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00069879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00024900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00015791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

